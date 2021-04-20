Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

S100

South Africa
Website
| +27 13 735 4000
S100 Kruger Park South Africa

More info

Sun - Sat 6am - 5:30pm

S100

One of the more remote sections of Kruger National Park, the area surrounding Satara Rest Camp is worth the drive to see the large pride of lions that calls the region home. Once you reach the camp, head east to the S100 gravel road, which travels through a grassland habitat that’s home to a diverse range of herbivore species. One of the most popular drives in the region, the S100 is also a great place to spot apex predators like cheetahs and the aforementioned lions. If you want to see leopards, hang by the dense forest that runs along the tributary to the Letaba River.
By Marie Frei , AFAR Local Expert
Original aud dev 300x350 example.jpg?1480627054?ixlib=rails 0.3

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points