S100
One of the more remote sections of Kruger National Park, the area surrounding Satara Rest Camp is worth the drive to see the large pride of lions that calls the region home. Once you reach the camp, head east to the S100 gravel road, which travels through a grassland habitat that’s home to a diverse range of herbivore species. One of the most popular drives in the region, the S100 is also a great place to spot apex predators like cheetahs and the aforementioned lions. If you want to see leopards, hang by the dense forest that runs along the tributary to the Letaba River.