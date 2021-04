Dinner at the Red Herring

The Red Herring in Noordhoek is a local pub that is a nice place to dine in all seasons. In the summer, you can toast the sunset over Noordhoek Beach from the rooftop balcony (but arrive early to ensure you get a seat). In the winter, you can dine downstairs next to this cozy fireplace. Their pizza is a delicious, too. Their large, crispy pies and rival that of the nearby pub The Toad . The setting and menu are varied enough that you can eat there more than once.