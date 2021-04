Swimming in Salty Tidal Pools

Like a smaller scale Bondi Icebergs , there are a handful of whitewashed cement enclosures along the False Bay waterfront that are used as public swimming pools. Even in winter, locals plunge into the icy Atlantic water to start their day. The nicest pool is the pool at Dalebrook, located just before you enter Kalk Bay to your left. It tends to be quieter, has an outdoor shower, a little bit of a sandy beach area, and small bathroom/changing facility.