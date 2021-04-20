Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Lisbon Falls

Graskop, South Africa
Website
| +27 71 437 6774
Lisbon Falls Graskop South Africa
Lisbon Falls Graskop South Africa
Lisbon Falls Graskop South Africa
Lisbon Falls Graskop South Africa

Lisbon Falls

When traveling down the R532 between Blyde River Canyon and the town of Graskop, pull off onto the gravel road at the brown tourism sign for Lisbon Falls. A little over a mile down the road, you’ll see some curio stands and a parking area and know that you’ve arrived. Walk down the pathway to the two viewpoints, where you can watch the Lisbon River plunge some 350 feet to the gorge below. If you go early enough, you’re likely to have the site all to yourself. Just know that there’s a small entrance fee per vehicle.
By Marie Frei , AFAR Local Expert
Original aud dev 300x350 example.jpg?1480627054?ixlib=rails 0.3

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points