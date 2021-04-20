Lisbon Falls Graskop, South Africa

Lisbon Falls When traveling down the R532 between Blyde River Canyon and the town of Graskop, pull off onto the gravel road at the brown tourism sign for Lisbon Falls. A little over a mile down the road, you’ll see some curio stands and a parking area and know that you’ve arrived. Walk down the pathway to the two viewpoints, where you can watch the Lisbon River plunge some 350 feet to the gorge below. If you go early enough, you’re likely to have the site all to yourself. Just know that there’s a small entrance fee per vehicle.