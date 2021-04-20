Museo Universitario del Chopo
10 Dr. Enrique González Martínez
| +52 55 5546 8490
Photo by Julie Schwietert Collazo
More info
Wed - Sun 11:30am - 7pm
Contemporary, Underground Art in a Historic BuildingThe massive building occupied by this museum has a fascinating history. Built in the early 20th century in Germany for an international art and textile fair, the structure represents the "Jugendstil" style, which dates back to the 1850s. It was bought by a Mexican firm in 1902 and shipped to Mexico City, first by boat, and then by train. Since its arrival more than a century ago, it has served numerous functions, including the temporary location of the Museum of Natural History during the country's centennial celebration.
Today, the building, which was remodeled between 2006 and 2007, is home to Museo Universitario del Chopo, whose interests and collection depart radically from the traditional. Contemporary, underground works in visual art, literature, and music are all exhibited here, and workshops and special events are held on a regular basis. The museum also has a full calendar of film selections each month.