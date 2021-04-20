Where are you going?
Museo Universitario del Chopo

10 Dr. Enrique González Martínez
Website
| +52 55 5546 8490
Contemporary, Underground Art in a Historic Building Mexico City Mexico

More info

Wed - Sun 11:30am - 7pm

Contemporary, Underground Art in a Historic Building

The massive building occupied by this museum has a fascinating history. Built in the early 20th century in Germany for an international art and textile fair, the structure represents the "Jugendstil" style, which dates back to the 1850s. It was bought by a Mexican firm in 1902 and shipped to Mexico City, first by boat, and then by train. Since its arrival more than a century ago, it has served numerous functions, including the temporary location of the Museum of Natural History during the country's centennial celebration.

Today, the building, which was remodeled between 2006 and 2007, is home to Museo Universitario del Chopo, whose interests and collection depart radically from the traditional. Contemporary, underground works in visual art, literature, and music are all exhibited here, and workshops and special events are held on a regular basis. The museum also has a full calendar of film selections each month.

By Julie Schwietert Collazo , AFAR Local Expert
