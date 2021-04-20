Museo del Palacio Espacio de la Diversidad

Museum of Oaxacan Diversity
The building in which the Museo del Palacio is housed was the main building of the Oaxaca
state government until it was converted into a museum in 2008. Located on the south side of Oaxaca's Zocalo, the green quarry stone building itself is quite lovely. There's a mural on the main staircase that was painted by Arturo Garcia Bustos that depicts three phases of Mexican history, with the prehispanic period depicted on the far left, the colonial period on the right and independent Mexico
in the central panel. Benito Juarez and his wife Margarita Maza figure prominently in the central panel, and other important figures in Mexican history are depicted below them. The museum has many interactive exhibits that are good for kids, as well as some interesting displays about Oaxaca's natural and cultural diversity.