Museo de Arte Contemporáneo de Oaxaca
Calle Macedonio Alcalá 202, Centro, 68000 Oaxaca, Oax., Mexico
| +52 951 514 1055
Photo by Suzanne Barbezat
Wed - Mon 10:30am - 8pm
Contemporary Art in a Colonial MansionThe 17th century mansion that houses Oaxaca's contemporary art museum is commonly referred to as "La Casa de Cortes," although it was in fact built over a century after the death of Hernan Cortes, it is certainly lavish enough to have been worthy of the great conquistador. The front of the building has the family seal of the Lazo de la Vega and Pinelo families, who were the home's original inhabitants. The state government acquired the building in 1986 and it housed a different museum prior to the opening of the MACO (Museo de Arte Contemporareo de Oaxaca) in 1992.
The museum has 13 exhibit rooms, with the permanent collection on the second floor, and downstairs areas are used for temporary exhibits, which change frequently.