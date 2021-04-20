Mount Rushmore National Memorial

Important Dudes

March 22nd, 2014



I was in Rapid City on business and ended up with time on Saturday. But it has snowed overnight and was continuing to snow.



Since I'm from Chicago and my co-worker Boston...and our rental car was a Subaru, we went for it and took the 45 minute drive into the mountains. The roads weren't that bad and the car was definitely up to the task.



I love seeing national parks in the "off season". You get a non-typical flavor of the region. My only regret is that the trails were all closed, so my views and exploration was limited.