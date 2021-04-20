Where are you going?
Mount Rushmore National Memorial

13000 SD-244, Keystone, SD 57751, USA
+1 605-574-2523
Sun - Sat 5am - 11:30pm

spent the day waiting for the fireworks

it was a long day waiting...but soo worth it. fireworks was awesome!!!
By Jackie Kenkeo

Important Dudes

March 22nd, 2014

I was in Rapid City on business and ended up with time on Saturday. But it has snowed overnight and was continuing to snow.

Since I'm from Chicago and my co-worker Boston...and our rental car was a Subaru, we went for it and took the 45 minute drive into the mountains. The roads weren't that bad and the car was definitely up to the task.

I love seeing national parks in the "off season". You get a non-typical flavor of the region. My only regret is that the trails were all closed, so my views and exploration was limited.

