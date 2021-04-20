Morrishs Fish Restaurant and Takeaway
Bucketts Hill, Redruth TR16 6RW, UK
| +44 1209 216937
Sun 4:30pm - 8pm
Mon - Sat 11:30am - 2pm, 4:30pm - 9pm
Perfect Fish and ChipsI used to go to Morrish's as a child when eating fish and chips out of the newspaper wrapping was a treat. I returned recently to find the restaurant in the same place but with a complete transformation.
With a bright and spacious interior on a nautical theme, Morrish's is still a top place to enjoy fish and chips. it is on the edge of Redruth town and has not lost its popularity. Today it is far removed from the basic counter and formica tables and is buzzing with people.There's a reason this place has survived for years- the fish and chips are superb, and cooked to perfection.