Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Morrishs Fish Restaurant and Takeaway

Bucketts Hill, Redruth TR16 6RW, UK
Website
| +44 1209 216937
Perfect Fish and Chips Redruth United Kingdom

More info

Sun 4:30pm - 8pm
Mon - Sat 11:30am - 2pm, 4:30pm - 9pm

Perfect Fish and Chips

I used to go to Morrish's as a child when eating fish and chips out of the newspaper wrapping was a treat. I returned recently to find the restaurant in the same place but with a complete transformation.
With a bright and spacious interior on a nautical theme, Morrish's is still a top place to enjoy fish and chips. it is on the edge of Redruth town and has not lost its popularity. Today it is far removed from the basic counter and formica tables and is buzzing with people.There's a reason this place has survived for years- the fish and chips are superb, and cooked to perfection.
By Rachael Rowe , AFAR Local Expert

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points