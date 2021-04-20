Montana Candy Emporium
7 Broadway Ave N, Red Lodge, MT 59068, USA
| +1 406-446-1119
Sun - Sat 9am - 9pm
Like a Kid in a Candy StoreStepping into the Montana Candy Emporium is certain to overwhelm all of your senses. Smells of freshly made fudge fill the air while walls full of signs, cool cruiser bikes and nicknacks will keep your eyes busy. Of course, the main attraction is the giant buckets filled with taffies, chocolates, jelly beans, licorices and hand made delights. The smells, sites and tastes will definitely make you feel.....well, like a kid in
a candy store.