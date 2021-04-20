Where are you going?
Montana Candy Emporium

7 Broadway Ave N, Red Lodge, MT 59068, USA
Website
| +1 406-446-1119
Like a Kid in a Candy Store Red Lodge Montana United States

More info

Sun - Sat 9am - 9pm

Like a Kid in a Candy Store

Stepping into the Montana Candy Emporium is certain to overwhelm all of your senses. Smells of freshly made fudge fill the air while walls full of signs, cool cruiser bikes and nicknacks will keep your eyes busy. Of course, the main attraction is the giant buckets filled with taffies, chocolates, jelly beans, licorices and hand made delights. The smells, sites and tastes will definitely make you feel.....well, like a kid in
a candy store.
By Flash Parker , AFAR Ambassador

