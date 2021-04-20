Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Monasterio de Santa Catalina de Siena

Santa Catalina 301, Arequipa 04001, Peru
Website
| +51 54 221213
cloisters and corridors under the Andean sun: Santa Catalina Monastery, Arequipa, Perú Arequipa Peru

More info

Wed, Fri - Mon 9am - 5pm
Tue, Thur 8am - 8pm

cloisters and corridors under the Andean sun: Santa Catalina Monastery, Arequipa, Perú

In 1580, just four decades after the Spanish founded the city of Arequipa in the highlands of Perú, the Monastery of Santa Catalina de Siena was established. Wealthy families paid lavish dowries in order for their daughters to become nuns here. (The existence of servants' and slaves' quarters, along with the nuns' lodging, testifies to the curious luxury that accompanied the isolation here.) A veritable city-within-a-city, this complex has been open to the public since the 1970's.

(For more info:
http://www.santacatalina.org.pe/)
By Joseph Cyr , AFAR Local Expert

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down and Immerse Yourself in Nature on This Trip to Utah’s Capitol Reef National Park Region
Slow Down and Immerse Yourself in Nature on This Trip to Utah’s Capitol Reef National Park Region
Adventure Responsibly and Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands National Parks Region
Adventure Responsibly and Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands National Parks Region
Everlane Just Launched Its First Swimwear Line—and It Starts at $30
Everlane Just Launched Its First Swimwear Line—and It Starts at $30