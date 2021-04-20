Monasterio de Santa Catalina de Siena
Santa Catalina 301, Arequipa 04001, Peru
| +51 54 221213
Wed, Fri - Mon 9am - 5pm
Tue, Thur 8am - 8pm
cloisters and corridors under the Andean sun: Santa Catalina Monastery, Arequipa, PerúIn 1580, just four decades after the Spanish founded the city of Arequipa in the highlands of Perú, the Monastery of Santa Catalina de Siena was established. Wealthy families paid lavish dowries in order for their daughters to become nuns here. (The existence of servants' and slaves' quarters, along with the nuns' lodging, testifies to the curious luxury that accompanied the isolation here.) A veritable city-within-a-city, this complex has been open to the public since the 1970's.
(For more info:
http://www.santacatalina.org.pe/)