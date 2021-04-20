Where are you going?
Miraflores District

Miraflores, Peru
Many visitors to Peru stay in Miraflores, and for good reason: The neighborhood is where you’ll find most of the better hotels, as well as the top restaurants. Get off main streets to stroll the pretty side streets. Down by the ocean, walk the Malecón seawall and visit the Parque del Amor, or Love Park, to watch paragliders soar and bank overhead. The oceanfront is also home to Larcomar, an open-air shopping mall where you can grab a bite or shop for any items you may have forgotten.
By Maureen Santucci , AFAR Local Expert

Sandra Ramani
AFAR Contributor
almost 6 years ago

Get Rolling

Explore the elegant Miraflores neighborhood on two wheels with one of the hotel's complimentary bicycles. Ride along the cliff top Malecón promenade, always bustling with bikers, skateboarders, joggers, and strolling locals, and pause along the way to enjoy the views. If you're with your partner or paramour, stop by Parque del Amor to snap a selfie by the giant El Beso (Kiss) statue. And be sure to hit one of the area's notable restaurants or bars, too, and reward yourself for all that pedaling.

Photo by McKay Savage/Flickr.

esme travels
almost 7 years ago

Exploring Lima's Miraflores District

Miraflores, one of 43 districts in Lima, is a beautiful strip of green between the city and the ocean.

Everyone gathers in Miraflores on sunny weekends: Couples, babies, skateboarders, Tai Chi-ers, bicyclists, para-gliders, picnickers, lovers and even tightrope-walkers.

Blake Burton
almost 7 years ago

Lima Coast

The end of a beautiful day in Lima, Peru. This is where people could go paragliding along the coast. Watching the sun go down over the Pacific was incredible.
Lima Bike Rental and Tours
over 5 years ago

Christine Anuszewski
almost 7 years ago

Getting Your Grove On

I had a fabulous afternoon with my one on one cooking class at Sky Kitchen (http://www.yurac.de/), Peru in the heart of the Miraflores District of Lima. I enjoyed my time cooking with Chef Yurac learning a few things new & of course the beautiful culinary flavors of the local dishes that make Lima the food capital of South America. It was well worth my time to explore something non traditional from the average site seeing that any traveler will do, cooking at Sky Kitchen allowed me to get to see a part of the culture that I wouldn't necessary see walking on the streets, but rather let me enjoyed culture from the inside of a home.

