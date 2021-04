I had a fabulous afternoon with my one on one cooking class at Sky Kitchen (http://www.yurac.de/), Peru in the heart of the Miraflores District of Lima. I enjoyed my time cooking with Chef Yurac learning a few things new & of course the beautiful culinary flavors of the local dishes that make Lima the food capital of South America. It was well worth my time to explore something non traditional from the average site seeing that any traveler will do, cooking at Sky Kitchen allowed me to get to see a part of the culture that I wouldn't necessary see walking on the streets, but rather let me enjoyed culture from the inside of a home.