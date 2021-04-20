Middle Eastern Foodie Pilgrimage Al Muraqqabat Street , Deira - Dubai - United Arab Emirates

You'll want to get In this frying pan: Frying Pan Adventures To get a feel for the real Dubai, there's no better way than to book a tour with Frying Pan Adventures. Frying Pan was the first culinary tour outfit in Dubai, and their success is well deserved. A day with Frying Pan will get you out of the glitzy hotel scene and into Dubai's neighborhoods, which can be hard to imagine when you're sitting in a bar 25 stories above the city. On Arva's Middle Eastern food tour you'll try Syrian, Jordanian, Palestinian, Egyptian, Iranian, and Emirati cuisines. Good Emirati food is difficult to find outside of homes, so the tour is worth doing for that chance alone. You'll get to sample delectable treats: from succulent Persian kebabs and wonderful Egyptian pastries to baklava dripping with honey and piping hot flat bread straight from the oven. Arva's walking tours (or air-conditioned vans, in the hotter months), will take you from food trucks to tiny Egyptian kitchens, from Iranian saffron rice to Emirati date-scented desserts. Make sure to book well in advance, especially in the winter months.