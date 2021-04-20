Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Memento Park

Budapest, Balatoni út - Szabadkai utca sarok, 1223 Hungary
Website
| +36 1 424 7500
Memento Park Budapest Hungary
Memento Park Budapest Hungary
Memento Park Budapest Hungary
Memento Park Budapest Hungary
Memento Park Budapest Hungary
Memento Park Budapest Hungary

More info

Sun - Sat 10am - 6pm

Memento Park

Statues of Communist ideologues once dotted every city behind the Iron Curtain, but in the world's rush to forget the Cold War, such monuments are hard to find these days. Not in Budapest—once East and West came together in the early 1990s, the city decided not to destroy the evidence. It rather collected about 40 monuments of figures like Vladimir Lenin, valiant soldiers, and even a huge sets of boots from a statue of Stalin, and in 1993 put them all in a park about 25 minutes by bus from Budapest's city center. History buffs, especially, will find it worth the trek.
By Kimberly Bradley , AFAR Local Expert

More Recommendations

Ken Emery
almost 7 years ago

Memento Park

So, what do you do with all of your statues when the political system crumbles? Build a park to display them, of course. After taking a public bus to the outskirts of Budapest, I spent an enjoyable afternoon exploring Szobor Park, walking among these impressive examples of social realism. After all, where else can you spend the afternoon with Lenin, Marx, Engels and Stalin--well, his boots at least?

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down and Immerse Yourself in Nature on This Trip to Utah’s Capitol Reef National Park Region
Slow Down and Immerse Yourself in Nature on This Trip to Utah’s Capitol Reef National Park Region
Adventure Responsibly and Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands National Parks Region
Adventure Responsibly and Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands National Parks Region
Everlane Just Launched Its First Swimwear Line—and It Starts at $30
Everlane Just Launched Its First Swimwear Line—and It Starts at $30