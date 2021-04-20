Honeymoon Beach, St. John, USVI
Honeymoon Beach, St John 00830, USVI
USVI PerfectionWe hopped in a pick-up truck with a bench in the back (aka a Caribbean taxi) & headed toward Honeymoon Beach, St. John. I never would have discovered this hidden beach if it weren’t for the wonders of social media, but thank goodness I did, as it’s possibly the most pristine stretch of sand I’ve ever seen. After a short walk down a dirt road, we arrived at the beach - nearly empty, despite the fact that it was spring break season. Virgin Islands Ecotours has a small stand there where a $49 day pass gets you snorkeling equipment, kayaks, stand up paddle boards, floats & beach chairs. We grabbed a tandem sit-on-top kayak & headed out into the pristine blue water. We paddled up & down the shore, exploring the waters near Caneel Bay Resort, admiring beautiful 50′ sailboats, checking out the National Park Service Head Ranger’s house & beaching our boat on Saloman Beach, where a friendly hiker helped pull us in. Before long, I could feel my legs beginning to get sun burned (& oh did they burn!) under the strong Caribbean sun & we decided it was time for a swim. Decked out in our snorkel, masks, fins & lifejackets, we snorkeled over to some rocks, where we explored the coral reef hand-in-hand. We saw a lot of black & white fish & a few sting rays. We swam back to the beach & lounged for a while before heading back out to snorkel where we saw sea turtles!
More Recommendations
almost 7 years ago
Romantic Beach Getaway For The Day
Just a short hike from the St. John visitors center, Honeymoon Beach is a quick, quaint and romantic getaway from the hustle and bustle of the big island St. Thomas. Seeing the aqua ocean through the trees as we neared the beach took our breath away. We quickly threw our belongings on the nearest tree branch and jumped in. There's a little shack nearby that rents everything from paddleboards to beach chairs, even hammocks if you feel like laying in the shade of a tree while you listen to the waves.