Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Honeymoon Beach, St. John, USVI

Honeymoon Beach, St John 00830, USVI
USVI Perfection Virgin Islands National Park United States Virgin Islands
Romantic Beach Getaway For The Day Virgin Islands National Park United States Virgin Islands
USVI Perfection Virgin Islands National Park United States Virgin Islands
Romantic Beach Getaway For The Day Virgin Islands National Park United States Virgin Islands

USVI Perfection

We hopped in a pick-up truck with a bench in the back (aka a Caribbean taxi) & headed toward Honeymoon Beach, St. John. I never would have discovered this hidden beach if it weren’t for the wonders of social media, but thank goodness I did, as it’s possibly the most pristine stretch of sand I’ve ever seen. After a short walk down a dirt road, we arrived at the beach - nearly empty, despite the fact that it was spring break season. Virgin Islands Ecotours has a small stand there where a $49 day pass gets you snorkeling equipment, kayaks, stand up paddle boards, floats & beach chairs. We grabbed a tandem sit-on-top kayak & headed out into the pristine blue water. We paddled up & down the shore, exploring the waters near Caneel Bay Resort, admiring beautiful 50′ sailboats, checking out the National Park Service Head Ranger’s house & beaching our boat on Saloman Beach, where a friendly hiker helped pull us in. Before long, I could feel my legs beginning to get sun burned (& oh did they burn!) under the strong Caribbean sun & we decided it was time for a swim. Decked out in our snorkel, masks, fins & lifejackets, we snorkeled over to some rocks, where we explored the coral reef hand-in-hand. We saw a lot of black & white fish & a few sting rays. We swam back to the beach & lounged for a while before heading back out to snorkel where we saw sea turtles!
By Christina Saull , AFAR Ambassador

More Recommendations

Lisa James
almost 7 years ago

Romantic Beach Getaway For The Day

Just a short hike from the St. John visitors center, Honeymoon Beach is a quick, quaint and romantic getaway from the hustle and bustle of the big island St. Thomas. Seeing the aqua ocean through the trees as we neared the beach took our breath away. We quickly threw our belongings on the nearest tree branch and jumped in. There's a little shack nearby that rents everything from paddleboards to beach chairs, even hammocks if you feel like laying in the shade of a tree while you listen to the waves.

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points