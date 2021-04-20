Masjid Selat Jalan Kampung Hulu, Kampung Dua, 75200 Melaka, Malaysia

Masjid Selat, Pulau Melaka, Melaka, Malaysia. My travel companion wasn’t incredibly excited about our hike out to the island’s floating mosque. I’m not sure why; there’s nothing quite as enjoyable as a 12km hike when you’re weighed down by a couple hundred pounds of camera gear.



Interesting adventure, nonetheless. The mosque, built not too long ago, is situated on what is touted as the “largest Arab community in Asia…” though each and every building is derelict, built in the late 1990’s as a super community and never inhabited. The rains came in after the sun went down and we didn’t get a chance to shoot the empty buildings, sadly.



If you make it to Melaka, you should try to visit this mosque - though please take a taxi. You don't want to walk.



For the photo geek in all of us, here's how I shot this image (all my work was done in camera):

- CP-L filter to flatten reflections on the water

- Graduated ND8 filter to bring down the bright sky

- Graduated Sky Blue filter... for fun

- ND1000 filer to smooth out the water