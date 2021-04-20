Marination Station 1412 Harvard Ave, Seattle, WA 98122, USA

Photo courtesy of Marination Station More info Sun 12pm - 8pm Mon - Sat 11am - 8pm

Marination Station Started in 2009 as a humble food truck, this Hawaiian-Korean eatery has expanded to four brick-and-mortar locations (including Super Six, an offshoot in funky Columbia City). Get messy—and delighted—tucking into Spam sliders, kalbi short ribs, and miso-ginger chicken tacos. Vegetarians, don't despair: Marination ladles "sexy tofu" onto four-inch corn tortillas along with its usual slaw; tangy, creamy Nunya sauce (a secret recipe); homemade pickled jalapeños; and a sprinkling of toasted sesame seeds. There's also the spicy kimchi fried rice bowl, topped with furikake, green onions, and a sunny-side-up egg. Wash it all down with a Hawaiian Sun tropical juice or shockingly cheap draft beer.