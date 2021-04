If you’ve never had Hawaiian-Korean fusion, you owe it to yourself to pay a visit to Marination. Started in 2009 as a food truck, Marination has since opened a couple of brick-and-mortar locations in Capitol Hill and West Seattle , but still sends their blue truck around town regularly; check their website for details. The miso ginger chicken tacos, spicy pork torta, and kahlua pork sliders are all delicious, but my favorite is the flaming-hot spicy kimchi rice bowl with kalbi beef and an egg on top. Buy a jar of their Nunya secret sauce and get a taco or slider free.Marination Station is a bit tricky to find at first. On the corner of Broadway & Pike is the QFC supermarket; Marination is located on top of QFC, upstairs on the rooftop parking level. Just take the stairs and you’ll see them at the top.