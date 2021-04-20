Where are you going?
Manila American Cemetery and Memorial

Taguig City, Manila, Metro Manila, Philippines
Website
| +63 1163 28 844 0212
Almost a decade after WWII, the United States asked the Philippines for a piece of land in Metro Manila and assembled the largest war dead cemetery and memorial for American troops (including unknown soldiers and those still classified as missing in action) outside of the United States. Over seventeen thousand white marble headstones fan out from a central memorial and small chapel. The grass is said to have been grafted from that covering Arlington National Cemetery. Sobering but serenely beautiful, the cemetery is on the edge of Makati, Manila's main financial district, and would be worth a quick visit if you find yourself here on business without a lot of time for sightseeing. Entry is free and the cemetery is open from 9am to 5pm daily.
By Arwen Joyce , AFAR Local Expert

Paul Sullivan
AFAR Local Expert
over 3 years ago

Manila American Cemetery and Memorial

Manila’s handsome American Cemetery occupies a vast 61-hectare (152-acre) site on a plateau in Fort Bonifacio. Visible from various vantage points around the city, the circular cemetery contains more than 17,000 military graves, mostly belonging to those who lost their lives during operations in New Guinea and the Philippines during World War II. The white headstones, aligned in 11 neat plots, are striking against the green grass and the surrounding tropical trees. Guests can also visit the central chapel with its 25 mosaic maps depicting the movements of American forces in the Pacific and the "Tablets of the Missing," with 36,286 names.

