Manila American Cemetery and Memorial

Almost a decade after WWII, the United States asked the Philippines for a piece of land in Metro Manila and assembled the largest war dead cemetery and memorial for American troops (including unknown soldiers and those still classified as missing in action) outside of the United States. Over seventeen thousand white marble headstones fan out from a central memorial and small chapel. The grass is said to have been grafted from that covering Arlington National Cemetery. Sobering but serenely beautiful, the cemetery is on the edge of Makati, Manila's main financial district, and would be worth a quick visit if you find yourself here on business without a lot of time for sightseeing. Entry is free and the cemetery is open from 9am to 5pm daily.