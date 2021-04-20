Manila American Cemetery and Memorial

Manila’s handsome American Cemetery occupies a vast 61-hectare (152-acre) site on a plateau in Fort Bonifacio. Visible from various vantage points around the city, the circular cemetery contains more than 17,000 military graves, mostly belonging to those who lost their lives during operations in New Guinea and the Philippines during World War II. The white headstones, aligned in 11 neat plots, are striking against the green grass and the surrounding tropical trees. Guests can also visit the central chapel with its 25 mosaic maps depicting the movements of American forces in the Pacific and the "Tablets of the Missing," with 36,286 names.