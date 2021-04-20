Roti King
Saint Mary's Street
| +1 268-462-2328
Mon - Sat 10am - 12am
Revel in Local Eats at Roti KingWhat’s a roti? The simple answer is the ultimate comfort meal of curry wrapped in a thin dough—borrowed from India and perfected in Trinidad and Tobago.
You have to understand — making roti is not an easy task. Like many other traditional Caribbean foods, it takes a lot of time and effort to make something this comfortingly delicious… And perhaps those hours of anticipation actually added a little something to the flavors when you finally got the finished, hot roti in between your hands.
It starts with the “skin” or roti (officially, only the skin is called roti, but in the Caribbean, we apply the name to the whole package). This is where a roti becomes a success, or literally falls apart. Any time you buy a roti, this is always the thing most people comment on. “Skin’s too thin.” “Skin’s too thick.” “Skin’s too dry.” Etc. The roti skin has to be just right, or the whole thing will fail.
My favorite type of skin is dhalpuri which is just what you'll find at Roti King — now just ask them to fill it with goat, chicken, or shrimp and you in business!