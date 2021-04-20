Public Market Complex
Valley Rd, St John's, Antigua and Barbuda
More info
Sun 6am - 12pm
Mon - Sat 6am - 6pm
Shop Simple at the Public Market ComplexMarkets have traditionally been central to life on the small islands of the Caribbean, so it shouldn't be a surprise that one visit to Antigua'a new Public Market Complex could transport you back to a simpler time before impersonal supermarkets, processed foods, and GMO produce concerns.
Mingle among stalls offering fresh fruits, vegetables, curative roots, local drinks, and more — all at proper prices. Looking to pick up something to take home? Right next door is the Craft Market area where local artisans produce hand made goods from leather, shell, and even fish scales. Look for soaps and fragrances made from local West Indian ingredients.
Personally, I'm not much of a shopper, but just milling around the market is a treat. Antiguan life fluidly bustles all around you, the air fills your nose with the smell of a real market, and for a moment you can forget the less-than-desirable side effects of life in the 21st century.