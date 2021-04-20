Museo Orlina
Hollywood Subdivision Road Brgy. Tolentino East, Tagaytay, Cavite, Philippines
| +63 46 413 2581
More info
Tue - Sun 10am - 6pm
Museo OrlinaA visit to Tagaytay is not complete without a stop at Museo Orlina. From a beautiful point above Taal Lake and volcano, this small museum houses the artist Ramon Orlina’s collection of his work. An architect turned sculptor, Orlina’s glass sculptures are a yin-yang of smooth and jagged, sinuous and craggy. The museum has four levels, named after each of his children. A rooftop deck offers a splendid view of the azure lake. Lunch at one of the nearby restaurants and a visit to the museum make a perfect afternoon excursion from Manila.
More Recommendations
over 3 years ago
One of the best creative glass collections
Not only the impressive collection of the glass pieces of art but also the best viewing platform overlooking the Taal Volcano without a lot of people.
over 6 years ago
Mondrian Volvo
As long-time Volvo owners we were pleasantly surprised to see the 780 as a canvass for artist Ramon Orlina’s recreation of Mondrian. Also see the Volkswagen beetle custom-painted by prominent artist BenCab.