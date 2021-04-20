Museo Orlina Hollywood Subdivision Road Brgy. Tolentino East, Tagaytay, Cavite, Philippines

More info Tue - Sun 10am - 6pm

Museo Orlina A visit to Tagaytay is not complete without a stop at Museo Orlina. From a beautiful point above Taal Lake and volcano, this small museum houses the artist Ramon Orlina’s collection of his work. An architect turned sculptor, Orlina’s glass sculptures are a yin-yang of smooth and jagged, sinuous and craggy. The museum has four levels, named after each of his children. A rooftop deck offers a splendid view of the azure lake. Lunch at one of the nearby restaurants and a visit to the museum make a perfect afternoon excursion from Manila.