Malbeck Vinbar
61 Istedgade
| +45 33 31 19 70
Tue - Thur 11am - 5:30pm
Fri 11am - 7pm
Sat 11am - 4pm
Malbeck VesterbroA great relaxed wine bar with a wine happy hour which is extremely popular.
There's a nice wine selection which stretches beyond the bar's namesake wine, a quirky interior atmosphere, and a very relaxed environment.
This isn't the type of wine bar you have to put a jacket on for, which makes it a perfect fit for Vesterbro and a huge hit among locals.
This is the sister location to Malbeck Vinoteria, located in Norrebro.
Photo: Malbeck Vinbar