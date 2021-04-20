Where are you going?
Malbeck Vinbar

61 Istedgade
Website
| +45 33 31 19 70
Tue - Thur 11am - 5:30pm
Fri 11am - 7pm
Sat 11am - 4pm

A great relaxed wine bar with a wine happy hour which is extremely popular.

There's a nice wine selection which stretches beyond the bar's namesake wine, a quirky interior atmosphere, and a very relaxed environment.

This isn't the type of wine bar you have to put a jacket on for, which makes it a perfect fit for Vesterbro and a huge hit among locals.

This is the sister location to Malbeck Vinoteria, located in Norrebro.

Photo: Malbeck Vinbar
By Alex Berger , AFAR Local Expert

