Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Kazimierz Dolny

24-120 Kazimierz Dolny, Poland
Kazimierz Dolny Kazimierz Dolny Poland

Kazimierz Dolny

Once a magnet for writers and artists, the charming town of Kazimierz Dolny is now a favorite weekend destination for vacationing Varsovians. Here, buildings from the 13th through 17th centuries form a splendid collection of historical architecture, scattered among the green hills above the Vistula River. Local life centers around the Rynek, the town’s former marketplace that now functions as an open-air gallery where artists sell their works. Kazimierz Dolny is also home to 60 brick-and-mortar art galleries—an unusually high number for a town of this size—as well as plenty of atmospheric cafés and restaurants for refueling after a day of exploring.
By Dorota Wąsik , AFAR Local Expert

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points