Kazimierz Dolny
Once a magnet for writers and artists, the charming town of Kazimierz Dolny is now a favorite weekend destination for vacationing Varsovians. Here, buildings from the 13th through 17th centuries form a splendid collection of historical architecture, scattered among the green hills above the Vistula River. Local life centers around the Rynek, the town’s former marketplace that now functions as an open-air gallery where artists sell their works. Kazimierz Dolny is also home to 60 brick-and-mortar art galleries—an unusually high number for a town of this size—as well as plenty of atmospheric cafés and restaurants for refueling after a day of exploring.