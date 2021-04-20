Where are you going?
Lynott's Pub

R319
+353 85 881 9548
The Coziest Pub in Ireland Mayo Ireland

The Coziest Pub in Ireland

"Want to go to the coziest pub in Ireland?" the waiter of the hotel restaurant I was eating at said when I asked where there was a good place to get a drink on Achill Island, located in County Mayo on the west coast of Ireland. He'd said three of my favorite words in one sentence: "cozy," "pub," and "Ireland." I was sold. Soon enough my traveling companion and I were hoisting pints of black, foamy Guinness by the fireplace in Lynott's an ancient stone pub with four tables. The night I turned up, there was a traditional music session happening and there were most musicians than patrons.

Cozy indeed.
By David Farley , AFAR Contributor

