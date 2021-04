LX Boutique Hotel in Barrio Alto

If you are more interested in the night life of Lisbon , I highly recommend to stay in the area of Barrio Alto, known as the nigh-life and entertainment district of Lisbon . One of the most beautiful hotels in Barrio Alto is LX Boutique Hotel, which was a historic building, that turned into the current hotel.Each floor in the hotel is designed and dedicated to a concept related to Lisbon; One floor is dedicated to the fado music, another floor is dedicated to the Tagus river, and others are dedicated to Barrio Alto, the Seven Hills of Lisbon, and Fernando Pessoa, one of the greatest poets of Lisbon. If you are looking for a great night hang out, just cross the street to Pensão Amor, one of my favorite bars in the city.LX Boutique Hotel, Rua do Alecrim 12, Lisboa