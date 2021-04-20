Lx Boutique Hotel
R. do Alecrim 12, 1200-017 Lisboa, Portugal
| +351 21 347 4394
Photo By Rita Alves
LX Boutique Hotel in Barrio AltoIf you are more interested in the night life of Lisbon, I highly recommend to stay in the area of Barrio Alto, known as the nigh-life and entertainment district of Lisbon. One of the most beautiful hotels in Barrio Alto is LX Boutique Hotel, which was a historic building, that turned into the current hotel.
Each floor in the hotel is designed and dedicated to a concept related to Lisbon; One floor is dedicated to the fado music, another floor is dedicated to the Tagus river, and others are dedicated to Barrio Alto, the Seven Hills of Lisbon, and Fernando Pessoa, one of the greatest poets of Lisbon. If you are looking for a great night hang out, just cross the street to Pensão Amor, one of my favorite bars in the city.
LX Boutique Hotel, Rua do Alecrim 12, Lisboa
almost 7 years ago
Street Art/ Graffiti in Lisbon
In the courtyard/alley of the LX Boutique Hotel in Lisbon (which is a lovely, artsy little property), some amazing street art/ graffiti is waiting to be photographed.
almost 7 years ago
Perfect place to crash in Lisboa
The Lx Boutique Hotel is a marvelous gem in the heart of Lisboa. Rooms are perfectly appointed to give you the experience of living in this great city. This particular shot was taken on a rainy April day in 2013 and we were quite happy to spend a few extra hours in the top level suite, enjoying fabulous views of the 25 de Abril Bridge. We were delighted to share the view with our new friend perched on the terrace rail. If you find yourself in Lisboa, the Lx is a sweet, delightful experience. Be sure to check out the fun mural paintings on the buildings facing the interior of the hotel. The staff is superb and will treat you like friends who've come home.
AFAR Local Expert
almost 7 years ago
Renewed Cais do Sodré
At the bottom of the street that goes up to Chiado and Bairro Alto, and near Cais do Sodré, new bars have appeared and streets are closed to traffic, so you can now sit outside.
In this building, each floor has a different theme related to Lisbon or Portugal—like fado (Portuguese folk music), Bairro Alto (the trendy neighborhood), Seven Hills (where you might have a view over Lisbon), Tejo (the river of great walks), and Pessoa (the fantastic Portuguese poet).
