Perfect place to crash in Lisboa

The Lx Boutique Hotel is a marvelous gem in the heart of Lisboa. Rooms are perfectly appointed to give you the experience of living in this great city. This particular shot was taken on a rainy April day in 2013 and we were quite happy to spend a few extra hours in the top level suite, enjoying fabulous views of the 25 de Abril Bridge. We were delighted to share the view with our new friend perched on the terrace rail. If you find yourself in Lisboa, the Lx is a sweet, delightful experience. Be sure to check out the fun mural paintings on the buildings facing the interior of the hotel. The staff is superb and will treat you like friends who've come home.