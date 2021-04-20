Lovo Feast Raniga Street

Lovo Feast The traditional Fijian feast starts with digging a pit. Then leaves and hot rocks are added. More layers of leaves, and then vegetables and meats are layered in, with more leaves and hot rocks. The entire thing is covered over with dirt or sand and left to steam for hours.



Most resorts will have a lovo feast, but don't just go for the food; ask to watch the whole cooking set-up as it's constructed. Then return when the food has cooked and they open the pit.



The resulting food will be fairly bland to most tastes, since the Fijians don't go in for much seasoning. Expect root vegetables, like yams or taro and chicken or pork, all steamed to perfection.



