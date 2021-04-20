London, Paris, Tacoma
“Couture” may not be a word you see much in Tacoma, but owner Tina London
aims to change that with her vintage and consignment boutique, London Couture. They carry vintage designer pieces, contemporary clothing and formal dresses, plus handbags, shoes, and sparkly costume jewelry; we loved the set of 3 mink-covered bangles. Their bridal salon has new and vintage wedding gowns and accessories. The store has a spacious, boutiquey feel to it that’s much more chic than some of their consignment competition. For high-end fashion at a fraction of the price, stop over in London next time you’re in Tacoma.