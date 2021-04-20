Where are you going?
London Couture

746 Broadway
Website
| +1 253-327-1961
London, Paris, Tacoma Tacoma Washington United States

London, Paris, Tacoma

“Couture” may not be a word you see much in Tacoma, but owner Tina London aims to change that with her vintage and consignment boutique, London Couture. They carry vintage designer pieces, contemporary clothing and formal dresses, plus handbags, shoes, and sparkly costume jewelry; we loved the set of 3 mink-covered bangles. Their bridal salon has new and vintage wedding gowns and accessories. The store has a spacious, boutiquey feel to it that’s much more chic than some of their consignment competition. For high-end fashion at a fraction of the price, stop over in London next time you’re in Tacoma.
By Stephanie Perry , AFAR Local Expert

