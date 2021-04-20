Logon Logon, Daanbantayan, Cebu, Philippines

Skull Island, Malapascua, Cebu, The Philippines. Everything changed when I found the skull.

Bobbing softly in the surf, nestled between two blackened boulders, the unmistakable visage of a bleached skull stared at me and I stared back. I thought it must be a monkey, or a canine or some unknown inhabitant of this mystical island; as I waded out into the water for a closer look, the identity became unmistakable – this was a human skull, perfect in proportion and obvious in distinction. While I pondered what I should do next – this was the first time I had found a human skull, after all – an old woman carrying a heavy load of banana leaves came out of the jungle and asked me what I had found. I explained to her the circumstances of my discovery; she told me that by finding the skull and returning it to its proper resting place, I was sure to be blessed with good luck for the duration of my stay on the island.



This is not your typical island travel shot - but Malapascua is not your typical island. You owe it to yourself to visit this tiny spec of real estate if you ever find yourself in the Pacific.