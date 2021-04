You've probably heard of the famous islands within the lagoon of Venice from Murano to Burano but you may not have heard of Lido. Lido is the only island where cars are permitted and there is a long stretching beach ideal for tanning, sipping on cold beers and cooling off in the Adriatic Sea. Kite salesmen walk along the beach selling decorative wraps, kites or simply pictures tourists want to take with them for a fee. Be sure to haggle if you decide you want that "one-of-a-kind" wrap that I curiously also saw in Cancun.