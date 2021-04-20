Lido
30126 Lido, Metropolitan City of Venice, Italy
Photo by Sabine Lubenow/imageBROKER/age fotostock
The LidoHome of the Venice Film Festival, the Lido is also where you'll find Venice's beaches—Shelley and Byron went horseback riding here back in the day—as well as the Grand Excelsior Hotel, whose bar is often crowded with celebrities during the festival (and other times of the year, as well). If you're a classic film fan, the hotel might look familiar: Luchino Visconti's Death in Venice was shot here. The island has a decidedly lively feel compared with Venice itself, less a museum piece and more a buzzing destination, popular with Venetians and visitors looking to spend a day by the sea.
More Recommendations
AFAR Local Expert
almost 7 years ago
Venetian Beach on Lido Island
You've probably heard of the famous islands within the lagoon of Venice from Murano to Burano but you may not have heard of Lido. Lido is the only island where cars are permitted and there is a long stretching beach ideal for tanning, sipping on cold beers and cooling off in the Adriatic Sea. Kite salesmen walk along the beach selling decorative wraps, kites or simply pictures tourists want to take with them for a fee. Be sure to haggle if you decide you want that "one-of-a-kind" wrap that I curiously also saw in Cancun.
AFAR Local Expert
almost 7 years ago
Skip Venice and head to Lido, Italy instead
Lido is like the Hamptons of Italy. The perfect place for a getaway, the quiet island features a white sand beach, dozens of delicious restaurants and cafes, cute stores and a laid-back yet classy vibe. Lido is also totally beautiful, as it’s surrounded by water, has gorgeous, colourful hydrangea bushes, picturesque canals and leafy, towering trees. Best of all, it’s just a 20 minute water taxi ride from Venice. Book accommodation here instead of Venice, and you'll escape the high prices while enjoying a nicer stay!