Lido Spa & Restaurant
Oakfield Pl, Bristol BS8 2BJ, UK
| +44 117 933 9530
Photo by Samantha Juda
Sun 9am - 10:30pm
Mon - Sat 8am - 11pm
Dine and DiveAn incredible restaurant in Bristol, Lido not only serves delicious food, but also features a swimming pool in the middle of the property – yes, this is something I have never seen anywhere else. Although I’m not sure which side would be more funny to be on – a swimmer watching others eat delicious food, or a diner watching people workout!
