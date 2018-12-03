Where are you going?
Lido Spa & Restaurant

Oakfield Pl, Bristol BS8 2BJ, UK
| +44 117 933 9530
Sun 9am - 10:30pm
Mon - Sat 8am - 11pm

Dine and Dive

An incredible restaurant in Bristol, Lido not only serves delicious food, but also features a swimming pool in the middle of the property – yes, this is something I have never seen anywhere else. Although I’m not sure which side would be more funny to be on – a swimmer watching others eat delicious food, or a diner watching people workout!
By Samantha Juda

