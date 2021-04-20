Le Buzz
9121 E Tanque Verde Rd, Tucson, AZ 85749, USA
| +1 520-749-3903
Sun - Sat 6am - 3pm
Coffee, Cyclists, Pastries and More on the Way to Mount LemmonLe Buzz is the place to hang out and caffeinate on Tucson's northeast edge. They roast their own coffee, bake their own pastries, and they're on the way if you want to pick up something for a picnic on your drive up to Mount Lemmon above the desert.
Don't let the strip-mall location fool you. This institution is a beloved "third place" for the local community. Sit here among TV-anchormen, novelists, horse-trainers, students, biotech-spandex-clad-cyclists, couples on dates, crossworders-content-to-be-alone... Pastries are just the beginning—the quiches are killer, you can get carnitas skillets, reubens, and buckwheat pancakes—and the coffee is among the best in all of Arizona. Take a bag of beans with you...
...and if you're here mid-week, breakfast pastries (if there are any left) are half-off after 3 p.m. The almond croissants are perfect for dipping into an afternoon latte...And be warned: Saturday mornings, you'll have to compete with the cycling-spandex-crowd for a table.