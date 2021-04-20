Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Le Buzz

9121 E Tanque Verde Rd, Tucson, AZ 85749, USA
Website
| +1 520-749-3903
Coffee, Cyclists, Pastries and More on the Way to Mount Lemmon Tucson Arizona United States

More info

Sun - Sat 6am - 3pm

Coffee, Cyclists, Pastries and More on the Way to Mount Lemmon

Le Buzz is the place to hang out and caffeinate on Tucson's northeast edge. They roast their own coffee, bake their own pastries, and they're on the way if you want to pick up something for a picnic on your drive up to Mount Lemmon above the desert.

Don't let the strip-mall location fool you. This institution is a beloved "third place" for the local community. Sit here among TV-anchormen, novelists, horse-trainers, students, biotech-spandex-clad-cyclists, couples on dates, crossworders-content-to-be-alone... Pastries are just the beginning—the quiches are killer, you can get carnitas skillets, reubens, and buckwheat pancakes—and the coffee is among the best in all of Arizona. Take a bag of beans with you...

...and if you're here mid-week, breakfast pastries (if there are any left) are half-off after 3 p.m. The almond croissants are perfect for dipping into an afternoon latte...And be warned: Saturday mornings, you'll have to compete with the cycling-spandex-crowd for a table.
By Joseph Cyr , AFAR Local Expert

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points