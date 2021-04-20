La France
1612 E 7th Ave, Tampa, FL 33605, USA
| +1 813-248-1381
Sun 12pm - 7pm
Mon - Thur 11am - 8pm
Fri, Sat 11am - 10pm
Retro Anyone?For 40 years, La France has stocked vintage and retro clothing along with all accessories. Whether you are looking for a 1950s-style summer dress, a lacy gown inspired by the 1920s cruise liner crowd, the perfect outfit for celebrating Tampa's Gasparilla, or just something a little less ordinary for a special occasion, La France is the shop for you.
Filled with vintage gowns, retro clothes, accessories, jewelry, La France is the place to get all decked out for that fun occasion. Men, too. A separate room of stylish hats, shoes, jackets and pants awaits the dapper gentleman.
Staff is exceptionally helpful and inspired with lots of good ideas for accessories. You get the feel that it is more than a job for them, it's a mission.
La France is located in Ybor City near Ybor Central. Pop down the street after shopping to Stone Soup Company or the famous Columbia restaurant for lunch.