La Bottega Del Naturista
Corso il Rossellino, 16, 53026 Pienza SI, Italy
+39 0578 748081
Sun - Sat 9am - 1pm, 3pm - 7pm
"Bottega del Naturista"The town of Pienza in beautiful Tuscany is a must-see on any trip to the region. The drive to Pienza winds you through the famed Val d'Orcia, whose postcard-perfect views most people associate with Tuscany: rolling green hills, stately cypresses, rambling estates.
Pienza, one of the most charming of the Val d'Orcia's centuries-old towns, is best known for its delicious pecorino cheeses. The best of the pecorinos arguably is Pienza's "sotto cenere," or "under ashes," variety, produced between October and July and seasoned for up to two months to fully develop its distinctive flavor. Pienza is filled with quaint shops like this one, offering endless varieties of rich pecorino cheeses as well as hearty meats and bold red wines - a culinary feast for the senses!