La Aurora Zoo, Guatemala
5A Calle, Guatemala 01013, Guatemala
| +502 2463 0463
Photo courtesy of Lauri Väin/Flickr.com
Tue - Sun 9am - 4pm
Wildlife in Busy GuatemalaI love checking out local zoos while traveling—especially when they're clean, humane, and informative. The Aurora Zoo in Guatemala is definitely a great spot to take the kids for an easy day of excitement. It's been open since 1924 and actually helps both conserve and rehabilitate animals. Oh, and tickets are less than $5. Worth a stop!
almost 7 years ago
A Day at La Aurora Zoo
I wasn't sure what to expect before wandering into this zoo, but I was very pleasantly surprised at the variety of animals and upkeep of the grounds. Less than a kilometer from the heart of Guatemala City, this zoo is provides the perfect opportunity to get up close and personal with hippos, lions, tigers, zebras and a plethora of other exotic animals.
Tip: When visiting any zoo, it is great to remember that animals are most active in the early mornings.
