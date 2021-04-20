La Aurora Zoo, Guatemala

A Day at La Aurora Zoo

I wasn't sure what to expect before wandering into this zoo, but I was very pleasantly surprised at the variety of animals and upkeep of the grounds. Less than a kilometer from the heart of Guatemala City, this zoo is provides the perfect opportunity to get up close and personal with hippos, lions, tigers, zebras and a plethora of other exotic animals.



Tip: When visiting any zoo, it is great to remember that animals are most active in the early mornings.



