Kon-Tiki Museet

Bygdøynesveien 36, 0286 Oslo, Norway
Website
| +47 23 08 67 67
Set Sail at the Kon-Tiki Museum Oslo Norway

This museum is dedicated to Norwegian explorer Thor Heyerdahl (1914-2002), who gained worldwide fame when he crossed the Pacific Ocean on Kon-Tiki (a raft made from balsa wood) in 1947. After his return, Heyerdahl worked on a documentary of the journey, which won an Academy Award in 1951 (this movie is screened every day at the museum).

The museum also houses several permanent exhibitions on his other journeys, including the expeditions on the reed boats Ra and Tigris, as well as his excavations on Easter Island and Fatu-Hiva. The archives of Thor Heyerdahl have now been included in UNESCO’s Memory of the World register.

The museum is located on Bygdøy, an area ripe with museums and interesting highlights.

By Alexandra Redisch , AFAR Local Expert

