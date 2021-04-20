Kitsilano Beach

Go for a swim at North America’s largest saltwater pool

During Vancouver’s short summers, there’s no better place to get a workout and work on your tan than Kitsilano Pool (affectionately known as Kits Pool). While there are dedicated lanes for the Michael Phelps wannabes, there’s also a large area for those who just want to putter around, as well as slides and a shallow area for kids. In fact, there’s plenty of room for everyone at the pool that some call the “best in the world,” given that it's three times the length of an Olympic pool at 137 meters (449.5 feet). Beyond all this, the pool boasts killer views of adjacent Kits Beach, English Bay and downtown. It costs $6.05 Canadian to swim. Once you’ve paid, you can come and go as you please all day if you stamp your hand — making it a low-cost way to spend the day.