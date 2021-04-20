Kitsilano Beach
Kitsilano Beach, Vancouver, BC, Canada
Kitsilano BeachA popular hangout, Kits Beach—as the locals call it—faces English Bay, and in the summertime it buzzes with beach activities. Volleyball players and Frisbee tossers mingle with sun worshippers, windsurfers and skim boarders. For sand-free dips and swimming lessons, there’s a heated saltwater pool that’s open when weather permits. Also in the vicinity is the Boathouse Restaurant, which serves peel-and-eat shrimp, tasty chowders and fresh grilled fish on a patio with panoramic views.
More Recommendations
AFAR Local Expert
almost 7 years ago
Relaxation and Romance
You know those spots that immediately make you feel at home or at peace with yourself when you travel? Kistilano Beach was one of those spots for me.
Unlike other beaches, this one is covered with massive logs. There are many people leaning back on them or playing the guitar. Nearby, there are people playing volleyball, walking their dogs, or chatting with their friends.
I caught this romantic moment on one of the logs. There was so much that this scene said to me, and I'm lucky to have captured it.
Kits, as it's affectionately known, is the quintessential symbol of Vancouver's lifestyle. It also offers one of the most picturesque views of downtown.
Unlike other beaches, this one is covered with massive logs. There are many people leaning back on them or playing the guitar. Nearby, there are people playing volleyball, walking their dogs, or chatting with their friends.
I caught this romantic moment on one of the logs. There was so much that this scene said to me, and I'm lucky to have captured it.
Kits, as it's affectionately known, is the quintessential symbol of Vancouver's lifestyle. It also offers one of the most picturesque views of downtown.
almost 7 years ago
Best Beach Spot
During the summer I spent every sunny day at Kits Beach, taking in the sun. The beach has everything to keep you there all day: plenty of space for sunbathing, jungle gyms for the kids, BBQ stations, picnic tables, a floating dock for those brave enough to take a dip in the Pacific, a restaurant, a burger bar, a gelato shop and even a Starbucks.
over 5 years ago
Go for a swim at North America’s largest saltwater pool
During Vancouver’s short summers, there’s no better place to get a workout and work on your tan than Kitsilano Pool (affectionately known as Kits Pool). While there are dedicated lanes for the Michael Phelps wannabes, there’s also a large area for those who just want to putter around, as well as slides and a shallow area for kids. In fact, there’s plenty of room for everyone at the pool that some call the “best in the world,” given that it's three times the length of an Olympic pool at 137 meters (449.5 feet). Beyond all this, the pool boasts killer views of adjacent Kits Beach, English Bay and downtown. It costs $6.05 Canadian to swim. Once you’ve paid, you can come and go as you please all day if you stamp your hand — making it a low-cost way to spend the day.
over 5 years ago
A Sunset on Vancouver's Beaches
There’s no better way to end a day in Vancouver than watching the sunset on a beach! Every beach in the city is lined with giant logs. Get there early to snag your own and take a book! If your traveling solo, share your bench and make a few new friends. A few of my favorite spots include Kitsilano Beach, Second Beach in Stanley Park and Jericho Beach!
almost 7 years ago
Kitsilano In Spring
Just go and enjoy the sunshine from raincouver :)