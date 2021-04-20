Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Kitsilano Beach

Kitsilano Beach, Vancouver, BC, Canada
Kitsilano Beach Vancouver Canada
Relaxation and Romance Vancouver Canada
Best Beach Spot Vancouver Canada
Kitsilano In Spring Vancouver Canada
Go for a swim at North America’s largest saltwater pool Vancouver Canada
A Sunset on Vancouver's Beaches Vancouver Canada
Kitsilano Beach Vancouver Canada
Relaxation and Romance Vancouver Canada
Best Beach Spot Vancouver Canada
Kitsilano In Spring Vancouver Canada
Go for a swim at North America’s largest saltwater pool Vancouver Canada
A Sunset on Vancouver's Beaches Vancouver Canada

Kitsilano Beach

A popular hangout, Kits Beach—as the locals call it—faces English Bay, and in the summertime it buzzes with beach activities. Volleyball players and Frisbee tossers mingle with sun worshippers, windsurfers and skim boarders. For sand-free dips and swimming lessons, there’s a heated saltwater pool that’s open when weather permits. Also in the vicinity is the Boathouse Restaurant, which serves peel-and-eat shrimp, tasty chowders and fresh grilled fish on a patio with panoramic views.
By Lisa Cheng , AFAR Contributor

More Recommendations

Natalie Taylor
AFAR Local Expert
almost 7 years ago

Relaxation and Romance

You know those spots that immediately make you feel at home or at peace with yourself when you travel? Kistilano Beach was one of those spots for me.

Unlike other beaches, this one is covered with massive logs. There are many people leaning back on them or playing the guitar. Nearby, there are people playing volleyball, walking their dogs, or chatting with their friends.

I caught this romantic moment on one of the logs. There was so much that this scene said to me, and I'm lucky to have captured it.

Kits, as it's affectionately known, is the quintessential symbol of Vancouver's lifestyle. It also offers one of the most picturesque views of downtown.
Lori-Lee Emshey
almost 7 years ago

Best Beach Spot

During the summer I spent every sunny day at Kits Beach, taking in the sun. The beach has everything to keep you there all day: plenty of space for sunbathing, jungle gyms for the kids, BBQ stations, picnic tables, a floating dock for those brave enough to take a dip in the Pacific, a restaurant, a burger bar, a gelato shop and even a Starbucks.
Andrew Tzembelicos
over 5 years ago

Go for a swim at North America’s largest saltwater pool

During Vancouver’s short summers, there’s no better place to get a workout and work on your tan than Kitsilano Pool (affectionately known as Kits Pool). While there are dedicated lanes for the Michael Phelps wannabes, there’s also a large area for those who just want to putter around, as well as slides and a shallow area for kids. In fact, there’s plenty of room for everyone at the pool that some call the “best in the world,” given that it's three times the length of an Olympic pool at 137 meters (449.5 feet). Beyond all this, the pool boasts killer views of adjacent Kits Beach, English Bay and downtown. It costs $6.05 Canadian to swim. Once you’ve paid, you can come and go as you please all day if you stamp your hand — making it a low-cost way to spend the day.
Anna Mazurek
over 5 years ago

A Sunset on Vancouver's Beaches

There’s no better way to end a day in Vancouver than watching the sunset on a beach! Every beach in the city is lined with giant logs. Get there early to snag your own and take a book! If your traveling solo, share your bench and make a few new friends. A few of my favorite spots include Kitsilano Beach, Second Beach in Stanley Park and Jericho Beach!
Saemi Youn
almost 7 years ago

Kitsilano In Spring

Just go and enjoy the sunshine from raincouver :)

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down and Immerse Yourself in Nature on This Trip to Utah’s Capitol Reef National Park Region
Slow Down and Immerse Yourself in Nature on This Trip to Utah’s Capitol Reef National Park Region
Adventure Responsibly and Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands National Parks Region
Adventure Responsibly and Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands National Parks Region
Everlane Just Launched Its First Swimwear Line—and It Starts at $30
Everlane Just Launched Its First Swimwear Line—and It Starts at $30