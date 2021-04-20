Kidichi Spice Farms Zanzibar, Tanzania

It’s a Spicy Tour Innit? - With Ali T “Oh, look, it's a spicy chicken innit?” Ali T exclaims in a rather ridiculous cockney accent as he points at a hen scurrying amongst the foliage. My son belly laughs excitedly, he has actually managed to make a spice tour exciting for a four year old, in the rain.



When my husband first suggested a spice tour, I must admit I was not that enamored. But as we climbed out of the car into a foot of red soggy mud, Ali T firmly shook my hand and promptly handed me a very kitsch floral umbrella with a cheeky smile.



As he took us through the plantation I was astounded by his knowledge. In between the cockney rhyming slang, toilet stops, me finding a tiny bushbaby on the floor and wanting to take it home, he managed to impart a fair amount of information, and through smelling and tasting we identified pepper, nutmeg, cinnamon, and turmeric, to name but a few. In fact, a whole spice rack.



We were then invited into a makuti (thatched) hut to sample the extremely potent yet delicious spiced brews on sale. I bought a few packets to make a good Ruby Murray.