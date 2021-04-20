Where are you going?
This picture of a young girl walking down a street perfectly captured the laidback atmosphere within the walls of the Kasbah of the Udayas in Rabat. More than any other city or village we visited in Morocco, the Kasbah of Udayas was not touristy and hectic. We spent an entire afternoon exploring the narrow streets, all painted blue and white, and mingled with the locals.
By Mark Gross

Kayleen Konechny
almost 7 years ago

Drink Mint Tea at the Kasbah of the Udayas

Waste away an afternoon reading a book or people watching while sipping mint tea at the terrace in the centuries-old Kasbah of the Udayas. There are two entrances to the Udayas. The lower entrance takes you through the Udayas palace gardens and is the quickest route to the terrace. The upper entrance weaves you through small blue painted walkways filled with shops selling argan oil, soaps, handicrafts, and art. The terrace is perched perfectly over the Bou Regreg River facing Salé. For 11 MAD (approx. $1.50) you’re served a fresh glass of mint tea and for an additional 8 MAD, a variety of Moroccan cookies are offered to enjoy with the tea.

