Drink Mint Tea at the Kasbah of the Udayas

Waste away an afternoon reading a book or people watching while sipping mint tea at the terrace in the centuries-old Kasbah of the Udayas. There are two entrances to the Udayas. The lower entrance takes you through the Udayas palace gardens and is the quickest route to the terrace. The upper entrance weaves you through small blue painted walkways filled with shops selling argan oil, soaps, handicrafts, and art. The terrace is perched perfectly over the Bou Regreg River facing Salé. For 11 MAD (approx. $1.50) you’re served a fresh glass of mint tea and for an additional 8 MAD, a variety of Moroccan cookies are offered to enjoy with the tea.