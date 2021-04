Feira Hippie de Ipanema Praça General Osório - Ipanema, Rio de Janeiro - RJ, 20410-020, Brazil

Brushstrokes and Braids We always try to take the late flight out of Rio on Sunday's to be sure we don't miss the color, art and culture of Ipanema's Hippie Fair. What started as a small group of hippies in the 60's has branched out to hundreds of stands selling contemporary and folk art, jewelry, t-shirts, handicrafts and leather. Don't miss the Bahian food stalls for acarajé and coconut cake and a little friendly haggling. Most vendors speak at least a little English if needed.