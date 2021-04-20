Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Casa Marques

Rua Almirante Alexandrino, 3780 - Casa 01 - Santa Teresa, Rio de Janeiro - RJ, 20241-266, Brazil
Website
| +55 21 3147-3500
Casa Marques Rio De Janeiro Brazil
Casa Marques Rio De Janeiro Brazil
Casa Marques Rio De Janeiro Brazil
Casa Marques Rio De Janeiro Brazil
Casa Marques Rio De Janeiro Brazil
Casa Marques Rio De Janeiro Brazil

More info

Sun - Sat 8:30am - 7pm

Casa Marques

Perched on a hill between the busy Zona Sul and hip Santa Teresa neighborhoods, Casa Marques is an all-suites boutique hotel with unparalleled views of Rio. The French-Brazilian couple behind the property blended minimalist modern design with contemporary Brazilian art, creating a space that’s as sleek and subtle as a gallery. Stark white, rooms are decorated with unique local art and artisan-made rugs. Standard suites feature pingo de riga (floor-to-ceiling), wood-framed windows, while master suites include a balcony and expanded bathroom with soaking tub. On the roof of the colonial mansion, there’s an infinity pool and bar overlooking Guanabara Bay, Sugarloaf Mountain, and Christ the Redeemer. Rates include breakfast on the terrace or in the warm, stylish kitchen lounge, complete with traditional tapioca and Brazilian iced tea. Note that Casa Marques’ stellar scenery means it’s challenging to access—plan on taking taxis whenever you can tear yourself away from the hotel vistas.
By Meg Alcazar , AFAR Local Expert

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points