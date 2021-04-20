Esplanada dos Ministérios Avenida SAUS Q 11 - bloco entradas 11 e 20 ed CNT 11 andar - Centro, Brasília - DF, 70070-944, Brazil

Wild Blue Yonder Brasilia has arguably the largest sky on Earth. The city was built with the intention to be able to view the horizon from any place in the city, making it the perfect vista to watch an air show. On Brazil's Independence Day, September 7th, we spent the day on the Esplanade, a mall area, flanked by government buildings. The otherwise sleepy Esplanade came alive with hot air balloons in the morning, a parade in the afternoon and it's crown jewel - the air show in the early afternoon. Buzzing ministries and wowing the crowd, the air team put on a spectacular show and even created a contrail cathedral just above, Brasilia's own unique cathedral.