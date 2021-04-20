Harati Devi Temple

Holy Holi Man

During the holiday Holi, I visited a nearby Hindu temple complex. How holy of a "Holy Man" this man was, I cannot say, as he accepted "offerings" to have his photo taken. So as not to get the same photo as all of the other tourists, I asked him if he would slip away from the others to the other side of this structure so that I can get a different photo. With a strobe off to the side, I hope I captured something just a little different than the other tourists there. It took only three clicks of the camera and then a group of tourists were pushing in on either side of me. I paid the man and was off to find a crazy monkey or sacred cow to photograph. Maybe they wouldn't have so much competition for his attention.