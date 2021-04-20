Kaloko-Honokōhau National Historical Park
Hawaiians once lived in harmony with the land: farming, fishing, and harvesting fruit. Today, the state imports 80 to 90 percent of its food. Visit Kaloko-Honokōhau to catch a glimpse of the Big Island's ancient agricultural traditions, which residents are working hard to revitalize. The park's landscape of rugged rock contains more than 200 archaeological sites, ranging from fishponds and elevated planters to petroglyphs, lava-tube shelters, and hōlua
(toboggan-like slides). Watch for native species like the fragrant pua pilo
flower and the endangered Hawaiian stilt, a subspecies of the black-necked stilt. A sugar-white beach stretches north from Honokōhau's boat harbor and often attracts sea turtles.