Night Snorkeling with Manta Rays

78-128 Ehukai St, Kailua-Kona, HI 96740, USA
http://www.mantarayshawaii.com/
manta rays feeding on plankton at night, Manta birostris, Kona, Big Island, Pacific Ocean, Hawaii, USA

Masa Ushioda / WaterF/© Masa Ushioda / WaterF

The ancient Hawaiians revered mantas in very high regard. With up to 25-foot wingspans, these majestic sea creatures feed on some of the sea’s smallest organisms: zooplankton. Strap on a snorkel to watch them dine at night, doing slow, gape-mouthed barrel rolls as they swallow copepods, mysid shrimp and arrow worms. The two most popular Big Island sites—off Kona International Airport and near the Outrigger Kona Resort and Spa—have suffered overcrowding lately, which is terrible for both the rays and the people who love them. Try Jack’s Diving Locker for a scuba descent and Eka Canoe Adventures for snorkeling, after checking out guidelines from the Manta Pacific Research Foundation.

Amanda Castleman
Tue Sep 05 01:02:16 EDT 2017

Night Snorkeling with Manta Rays

