KaDeWe

Tauentzienstraße 21-24, 10789 Berlin, Germany
Website
| +49 30 21210
More info

Mon - Sat 10am - 8pm

Shopping in the KaDeWe

Continental Europe’s largest shopping department has been supplying well-heeled Berliners with fine foods and upscale fashion for over a hundred years. Eight floors specialise in different goods, but the two most impressive are the ground floor and its ‘Luxury Boulevard,’ which features stores by the likes of Chanel, Bulgari and Tiffany & Co., and the sixth floor’s food hall, where regulars and visitors alike can be found perched at the champagne and oyster bars. More modestly-priced meals and some impressive views can be found in the glass-ceilinged cafe-restaurant on the seventh floor.
By Paul Sullivan , AFAR Local Expert

More Recommendations

esme travels
almost 7 years ago

KaDeWa Food Heaven

Kauhaus de Westens (Department Store of the West) is Europe’s second-largest department store, boasting a food hall rivaling Harrod’s. The 6th and 7th floors are entirely devoted to gourmet, and advertisements tout the place as having two football fields of food. The top floor includes a winter garden with a 1000-seat restaurant surrounded by windows. I had read that the herring sandwiches were to-die-for, but they looked pretty sterile and mass-produced to me. My grilled bratwurst, however, was heaven.

Allison Murray
AFAR Contributor
almost 7 years ago

Cleverly Tanned Apples

At the top of the famous Ka De We shopping plaza in Berlin there's an amazing food section. You'll find artisan chocolates, fresh baked pastries, restaurants, wine shops, and even cleverly tanned apples! We had so much fun browsing and sampling the special Christmas treats.

