Jiashan Market

Shaanxi South Rd
Website
Neighborhood Haven Shanghai China

Neighborhood Haven

A fully-integrated, eco-friendly community, Jiashan Market is a unique respite in a smog-laden city. An inclusive neighborhood, the area offers a handful of sustainably-built apartments, a few cafes, and a small selection of shops. With rooftop gardens and a veritable orchard of fruit trees, it's truly an oasis in the heart of the city.

Tip: Enter the lane from Shaanxi Nan Lu and walk through the wet market lining the walls for a fun peek into local life.

By Christy Campbell , AFAR Local Expert
Original mo shanghai.jpg?1474849697?ixlib=rails 0.3

