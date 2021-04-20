Jiashan Market Shaanxi South Rd

Neighborhood Haven A fully-integrated, eco-friendly community, Jiashan Market is a unique respite in a smog-laden city. An inclusive neighborhood, the area offers a handful of sustainably-built apartments, a few cafes, and a small selection of shops. With rooftop gardens and a veritable orchard of fruit trees, it's truly an oasis in the heart of the city.



Tip: Enter the lane from Shaanxi Nan Lu and walk through the wet market lining the walls for a fun peek into local life.



