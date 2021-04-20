Where are you going?
Institute Woods

Princeton Pike, Princeton, NJ 08540, USA
Website
| +1 609-734-8000
Founded in 1930, the Institute for Advanced Study is one of Princeton’s more renowned research centers, not least because the IAS was where Einstein decided to take up a position. And if it’s good enough for him . . . Those of us who are less skilled at deciphering the mysteries of the universe can still enjoy the Institute Woods, a stretch of forest that is open to the public year-round. The leafy trails are popular with joggers, cyclists, bird-watchers, and your occasional eccentric mathematician.
By Martin Fritz Huber , AFAR Contributor

