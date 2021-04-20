Institute Woods Princeton Pike, Princeton, NJ 08540, USA

Institute Woods Founded in 1930, the Institute for Advanced Study is one of Princeton’s more renowned research centers, not least because the IAS was where Einstein decided to take up a position. And if it’s good enough for him . . . Those of us who are less skilled at deciphering the mysteries of the universe can still enjoy the Institute Woods, a stretch of forest that is open to the public year-round. The leafy trails are popular with joggers, cyclists, bird-watchers, and your occasional eccentric mathematician.