Institute Woods
Founded in 1930, the Institute for Advanced Study is one of Princeton’s more renowned research centers, not least because the IAS was where Einstein decided to take up a position. And if it’s good enough for him . . . Those of us who are less skilled at deciphering the mysteries of the universe can still enjoy the Institute Woods, a stretch of forest that is open to the public year-round. The leafy trails are popular with joggers, cyclists, bird-watchers, and your occasional eccentric mathematician.