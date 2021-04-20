Where are you going?
Il cacio di Ernello

Via Enzo Mangiavacchi, 37, 53026 Pienza SI, Italy
+39 0577 665321
Pienza Pecorino Pienza Italy

Pienza Pecorino

One of the most delicious towns in Tuscany - and most beautiful - is the charming Pienza. Situated between Montepulciano and Montalcino in the scenic Val d'Orcia, centuries-old Pienza is best known for its rich pecorino cheeses. Many feel that the best of Pienza's pecorinos is its "sotto cenere," or "under ashes," variety, produced between October and July and seasoned for up to two months to develop its distinctive flavor.

Pienza is filled with great little shops like this one, offering not only the world-famous pecorino cheeses but also rich meats, mild olive oils and bold red wines. For a perfect picnic lunch, grab some salami, cheese, fresh-baked bread and a bottle of wine and head to one of the town's many scenic vistas overlooking the Val d'Orcia valley below. Not a lunch you'll soon forget!
By Joan Wharton , AFAR Local Expert

