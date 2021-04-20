Where are you going?
Hungarian Parliament Building

Budapest, Kossuth Lajos tér 1-3, 1055 Hungary
Website
| +36 1 441 4000
Hungarian Parliament Budapest Hungary
The main tower of the Parliament House Budapest Hungary
Hungarian Parliament at night Budapest Hungary
Hungarian Parliament Budapest Hungary
The main tower of the Parliament House Budapest Hungary
Hungarian Parliament at night Budapest Hungary

Sat, Sun 8am - 4pm
Mon - Fri 8am - 6pm

Hungarian Parliament

The splendor of this neo-Gothic parliament building—the third-largest parliament building in the world—is obvious from the outside, but consider these facts: This place has 691 interior rooms, 10 courtyards, 88 statues of Hungarian rulers on its facade, and 12.5 miles of staircases. The outside is stunning but the inside doesn't disappoint, either: King Steven's crown jewels are on display within, as are rooms filled with art and crafts made throughout the ages. Take a guided tour to get more context of it all, and don't miss passing by the building at night, when it's lit up like a Disney palace.
By Kimberly Bradley , AFAR Local Expert

Alex M.
almost 7 years ago

The main tower of the Parliament House

There is just too much of this buildings to capture nicely in one photo, but I wanted to get a good glimpse of this ornate Gothic building.
David Palmer
almost 7 years ago

Budapest, City of Lights

You haven't seen Budapest until you see it by boat at night. I had a chance to take a night cruise down the Danube and it was incredible. The city gets lit up, from the Parliament building in the Pest district to the Palace in Buda, and the views are like something out of a dream.
Pam O'Brien
almost 7 years ago

Cigar Democracy

In Hungary's largest building, Parliament, on the Danube, is a spectacular sight both in and out. The interior, which has almost 700 rooms, is worth a visit, especially a guided tour of the Congress hall and National Assembly. My experience of touring is often memorable for the small details, something seldom featured in guide books. On entering the Assembly, one of those small details jumped out: a row of cigar holders, for legislators deliberating on their decisions and politicking outside the Assembly. A rich detail was the way in which they were numbered, so that they could be revisited before the votes were decided. Made me wish oddly, as a non-smoker, that I knew the word for cigar in Hungarian.
Ryan Warfield
almost 7 years ago

Hungarian Parliament at night

In a night tour on the Danube River, it proved that this city is one of the greatest city for night lights, in the world.
Ryna Dery
over 6 years ago

Most beautiful parliament building

The Hungarian Parliament building looks lovely viewed from across the river but its halls are even more impressive inside. Book a ticket for one of the guided tours and roam the majestic halls.

