Hühnerhaus 36

Where Taxi Drivers Eat Chicken in Berlin

It's no secret that Hühnerhaus has been popular with everyone from "actors and taxi drivers to police officers and punks" since it opened a street stand just outside Goerlitzer Park in 1995. With a split-level dining room and a ceramic fountain, the atmosphere at the brick-and-mortar Hühnerhaus, which opened in 2011, may be more upmarket than its sister snack bar across the street, but the prices, and the mixed crowd,are the same. Recommended: Half chicken, 2.50 Euro Weisskrautsalat (cole slaw), 1.60 Euro