Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Hühnerhaus 36

Skalitzer Str. 95A, 10997 Berlin, Germany
Website
| +49 176 10027959
Berlin's Best Roast Chicken at Any Time of Day Berlin Germany
Where Taxi Drivers Eat Chicken in Berlin Berlin Germany
Berlin's Best Roast Chicken at Any Time of Day Berlin Germany
Where Taxi Drivers Eat Chicken in Berlin Berlin Germany

More info

Sun - Thur 11am - 1am
Fri, Sat 11am - 3am

Berlin's Best Roast Chicken at Any Time of Day

The Hühnerhaus 36 in Kreuzberg is a Berlin institution. The chicken stand/kiosk is right outside an entrance to the always crowded and ever-popular Görlitzer Park.

For under 5€ you can get half a roast chicken...mit pommes (with fries). Get it with a salad if you're worried about too much grease.

This place is so famous, there's even a rap song about it!
By Adam M Groffman , AFAR Local Expert

More Recommendations

Layne Mosler
over 6 years ago

Where Taxi Drivers Eat Chicken in Berlin

It's no secret that Hühnerhaus has been popular with everyone from "actors and taxi drivers to police officers and punks" since it opened a street stand just outside Goerlitzer Park in 1995. With a split-level dining room and a ceramic fountain, the atmosphere at the brick-and-mortar Hühnerhaus, which opened in 2011, may be more upmarket than its sister snack bar across the street, but the prices, and the mixed crowd,are the same. Recommended: Half chicken, 2.50 Euro Weisskrautsalat (cole slaw), 1.60 Euro

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points