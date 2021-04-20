Hühnerhaus 36
Skalitzer Str. 95A, 10997 Berlin, Germany
| +49 176 10027959
Sun - Thur 11am - 1am
Fri, Sat 11am - 3am
Berlin's Best Roast Chicken at Any Time of DayThe Hühnerhaus 36 in Kreuzberg is a Berlin institution. The chicken stand/kiosk is right outside an entrance to the always crowded and ever-popular Görlitzer Park.
For under 5€ you can get half a roast chicken...mit pommes (with fries). Get it with a salad if you're worried about too much grease.
This place is so famous, there's even a rap song about it!
Where Taxi Drivers Eat Chicken in Berlin
It's no secret that Hühnerhaus has been popular with everyone from "actors and taxi drivers to police officers and punks" since it opened a street stand just outside Goerlitzer Park in 1995. With a split-level dining room and a ceramic fountain, the atmosphere at the brick-and-mortar Hühnerhaus, which opened in 2011, may be more upmarket than its sister snack bar across the street, but the prices, and the mixed crowd,are the same. Recommended: Half chicken, 2.50 Euro Weisskrautsalat (cole slaw), 1.60 Euro